M5 is suited and booted for the track

Ask most people what a track car is and they will probably come up with the name of any number of sports cars or hot hatches.

But the BMW M5? Surely not? The M5 is an executive performance sedan designed more for the daily commute.

I have no idea whether it is still good at that but I can tell you it’s brilliant on the Kyalami racetrack where BMW SA launched it. And you can drift it (not to be attempted on the streets of Sandton obviously) courtesy of a two-wheel drive drift mode.

We might be slightly confused by BMW’s approach to the launch of its latest executive weapon but we aren’t confused by its credentials that elevate the R1,762,806 M5 beyond the executive realm and into the domain of the supercar.

Its stats are seriously impressive: the 4.4l V8 TwinPower turbo punches out 441kW and 750Nm. It has a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.4 seconds and 0-200km/h in 11.1 seconds. It is governed to 250km/h but the optional Driver’s Package extends that to 305km/h.