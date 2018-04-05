Life / Motoring

LOCAL MOTORSPORT

Historic racing cars to return to the track

A UK company is promising to bring some of the famous South African Grand Prix racers of the 1930s back to SA for a historic festival

05 April 2018 - 05:50 Motor News Reporter
Whitney Straight’s 1934 Maserati 8CM won the inaugural South African Grand Prix and will return to its hunting grounds later in 2018. Picture: SA HISTORIC GRAND PRIX FESTIVAL
Whitney Straight’s 1934 Maserati 8CM won the inaugural South African Grand Prix and will return to its hunting grounds later in 2018. Picture: SA HISTORIC GRAND PRIX FESTIVAL

Many people remember the days when SA hosted a round of the Formula 1 championship, but motor racing actually started way back in the 1930s and now a group of enthusiasts are planning to bring this nostalgic era of motorsport back with a special event later in 2018.

The roar of Grand Prix cars will return when the South African Historic Grand Prix Festival celebrates these legendary machines in November and December 2018.

Actual race cars

The inaugural celebration, organised by UK company Speedstream Events, will reunite more than 15 actual cars that raced in the South African Grand Prix between 1934 and 1939. Prime among them will be the Maserati 8CM driven to victory in 1934 by American Whitney Straight.

Powered by a 3.0l straight eight supercharged engine, the 8CM epitomised the greatest technology that Grand Prix racing could offer in 1934. Just 18 cars were ever built, this particular car featuring modifications to the bodywork including its distinctive radiator shroud. The twin overhead cam single seater developed some 240 horsepower (179kW) and was capable of blasting around the East London circuit at speeds of more than 240km/h.

Other entries already confirmed for the event include the ERA that won the 1937 South African Grand Prix (SAGP) and the Riley Ulster Imp, which finished second in the same event.

The original SAGP cars will be supplemented by a number of period cars taking the tally of participating 1930s cars to more than 20, organisers say. These cars raced during the period but did not compete in any of the East London SAGP events.

Scenic routes

Much of the original Prince George Race Track in East London still exists. The cars will retrace the historic 17km circuit, before racing on the current track on November 25. The road-going cars will then tour down to the Western Cape from November 26-30 on some of SA’s most scenic routes.

The event will culminate in a two-day Grand Prix garden party at Val de Vie Estate, located between Franschhoek and Paarl, where there will be the opportunity to interact with these spectacular cars. Supported by local clubs, December 1 and 2 promise to be a classic car haven for enthusiasts at the estate and the Grand Prix cars will also be paraded on a short road circuit within the estate.

Organisers say that seldom will a collection of such historic cars be assembled and the opportunity to get up close and personal is even rarer in SA today. To add a touch of the modern, a number of current sports and exotic vehicles will also be present.

Ticket pre-registration is available on the event’s Facebook page at SA Historic Grand Prix Festival. For details, log on to www.sahistoricgp.com.

Ogier pulls out all stops to power to the top of log

The Mexico leg of the World Rally Championship took place this past weekend
Life
21 days ago

Porsche gets even more serious with its GT3 RS

Porsche has revealed the top 911 GT3 model, the new RS
Life
1 month ago

Teams iron out kinks ahead of season start

Formula One testing began in Catalunya, Spain earlier this week and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing looks strong after the first day
Life
1 month ago

Hot rallying in the cold and testing times for F1

The Swedish leg of the World Rally Championship took place at the weekend
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Not all rums are created equal — just ask the ...
Life
2.
M5 is suited and booted for the track
Life / Motoring
3.
Sublime Swiss SUV conquers the world
Life / Motoring
4.
VW unveils new pick-up in New York
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Halo adorns drivers as the roar of F1 returns
Life / Motoring

Coupe for Porsche Cayenne?
Life / Motoring

THE MOTORSPORT LAP: Wet weather fails to dampen local action
Life / Motoring

Porsche gets even more serious with its GT3 RS
Life / Motoring

Ogier pulls out all stops to power to the top of log
Life / Motoring

Teams iron out kinks ahead of season start
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.