Dynamic advantages of modern design

We’ve driven the new Aston Vantage and it is a very different car to the various generations of Vantage that preceded it.

That’s all I can tell you because we are subject to an international embargo on our impressions of the drive in Portugal a couple of weeks ago until 1.01am on April 11. So be sure to get Motor News on April 12 for our full story. It will be worth the read, especially if this is the Aston you’ve been waiting for.

What we can tell you, though, is that we had a long chat with the strategic design manager for the exterior of the latest Vantage, Sam Holgate, and it’s a story that partly began with the DB10 that was created initially for the James Bond movie Spectre. Twenty models were produced, making them instant collectors’ items but it is the design of the DB10 that really stands out for heralding a new era for the British marque.

Early sketch

The new Vantage was already in the design phase with the early product code CC100, with the first clay model having been produced. Holgate says that the producers of Spectre came into the design studio at the Aston Martin head office in Gaydon, UK and saw one of his early sketches for the Vantage and said "build that" for the movie.

They did and so essentially the DB10 was the first concept of the new Vantage. Since then the new DB11 has also gone on sale, also showing a number of design cues from the movie car.

And the new Vantage stays true to the movie concept. "Everyone wants to make cars that look like concept cars," says Holgate. "We still try to challenge wherever possible."

The latest generation marks a dramatic change in direction from the traditional design of the Vantage. There remain a few elements of heritage such as the horseshoe curve in the bonnet, but most of it is radically different to the point of polarising opinion among Aston fans.