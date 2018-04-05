Child safety extends beyond merely installing special seats

It never ceases to amaze me how many people I see driving in fancy cars with their seatbelt on while the kids are unstrapped in the back.

Since April 30 2015 it is illegal for a child under three not to be properly restrained in a child seat when travelling in a vehicle. Besides, parents’ love for their child should mean they want their child to be safely strapped into a vehicle that at any time could be involved in a collision.

We see parents daily dropping their kids off at school with the children not in car seats. We see them peering out of the window as their parents hurtle along the highways and we even see children standing between the seats.

Get very angry

Surely as an intelligent parent you understand that if you have a crash, the seatbelt will hold the driver and the airbag will cushion you, while your child will be thrown through the windscreen at the same speed you are travelling at.

Yes, we at Motor News get very angry about what we see on the roads regarding the lack of child safety.

Most modern cars are fitted with Isofix mountings to secure a child seat. Even if a car lacks Isofix mountings, child seats are designed to allow the seatbelt to provide maximum anchorage while the seat provides additional protection.

We let our sister television station, Ignition TV, use our long-term Ford Kuga recently to spend an afternoon with Peggie Mars, who runs the Wheel Well child seat non-governmental organisation based in Brightwater Commons in Randburg, Johannesburg. Mars is passionate and knowledgeable about child safety.