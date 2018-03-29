Mitsubishi continuously varying and upgrading its enhancements

The company has also redesigned the CVT shift lever, included a new seat design with red stitching, as well as the soft-touch knee pads on the outside of the centre console. There are new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and new silver paintwork.

"The great news, however, is that Mitsubishi’s new class-leading INVECS-III CVT with a six-step Sports Mode is now fitted to this new model," says Campbell. "CVTs are gaining popularity in the crossover market and ASX is offering drivers one of the best CVTs available on the market," he says.

It remains to be seen just how good the CVT solution fits with the model of course, with many failing to match up to the hype that surrounds them as manufacturers opt for the older technology in a bid to reduce consumption and emissions.

Optimum power range

Mitsubishi SA says its "CVT keeps the engine in its optimum power range at all times, resulting in improved fuel efficiency, lower exhaust emissions and a smoother and more comfortable ride, as well as effortless acceleration from any speed with seamless gear changes".

"Our new ASX GLS CVT model is Mitsubishi’s flagship lifestyle crossover SUV which offers an increased ride-height, extensive active and passive safety features, contemporary styling and luxurious comfort and space, making it the most desirable model in the ASX range," says Campbell.

"Exciting new changes have happened since the recent formation of the new alliance (with Nissan and Renault), one of which is the continuous market research to ensure our products address the needs of the modern crossover driver. We are excited about our new future and the many positives it holds for the South African market.

"The best news, though, is that we were able to keep the retail price of this derivative at the same level as the previous GLS CVT model despite improved specifications and many new visual enhancements," he says.