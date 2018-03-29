NEW MODELS
Mitsubishi continuously varying and upgrading its enhancements
Mitsubishi has upgraded its top of the range ASX crossover
Mitsubishi, which likes introducing upgrades for its ASX crossover models, has announced an enhancement to the flagship version in the form of the GLS CVT (continuously variable transmission) at a price of R399,995.
"The cosmetic changes and technical enhancements made to our ASX range-topper make our new GLS CVT the ideal family crossover ready for any trip and destination," says Nic Campbell, GM of Mitsubishi Motors SA (MMSA).
The exterior changes include a new front grille and bumper with integrated honeycomb pattern to give it a more sporty look. There are also new LED daytime running lights.
At the rear there is a new bumper with carbon fibre-look inserts, a diffuser (because obviously downforce and airflow are important on this model) and a LED rear fog lamp. There is also more chrome front and rear.
Inside, it gets a redesigned centre console with decorative trim in a geometric pattern of brightwork featuring two USB ports and a cellphone tray with removable padded liner. There are changes to the design and materials used in the centre console, the dashboard centre panel and electric window switch panels.
The company has also redesigned the CVT shift lever, included a new seat design with red stitching, as well as the soft-touch knee pads on the outside of the centre console. There are new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and new silver paintwork.
"The great news, however, is that Mitsubishi’s new class-leading INVECS-III CVT with a six-step Sports Mode is now fitted to this new model," says Campbell. "CVTs are gaining popularity in the crossover market and ASX is offering drivers one of the best CVTs available on the market," he says.
It remains to be seen just how good the CVT solution fits with the model of course, with many failing to match up to the hype that surrounds them as manufacturers opt for the older technology in a bid to reduce consumption and emissions.
Optimum power range
Mitsubishi SA says its "CVT keeps the engine in its optimum power range at all times, resulting in improved fuel efficiency, lower exhaust emissions and a smoother and more comfortable ride, as well as effortless acceleration from any speed with seamless gear changes".
"Our new ASX GLS CVT model is Mitsubishi’s flagship lifestyle crossover SUV which offers an increased ride-height, extensive active and passive safety features, contemporary styling and luxurious comfort and space, making it the most desirable model in the ASX range," says Campbell.
"Exciting new changes have happened since the recent formation of the new alliance (with Nissan and Renault), one of which is the continuous market research to ensure our products address the needs of the modern crossover driver. We are excited about our new future and the many positives it holds for the South African market.
"The best news, though, is that we were able to keep the retail price of this derivative at the same level as the previous GLS CVT model despite improved specifications and many new visual enhancements," he says.
Please sign in or register to comment.