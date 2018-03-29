Mercedes widens the go-fast appeal

Last week we revealed the new Mercedes-Benz C43 sedan that is heading to SA later in 2018, but now the company has announced that its go-fast hotshop AMG has also punched the C43’s upgraded sedan bits into a convertible and a coupe.

The 3.0l, twin-turbo engine has picked up another 17kW of power to peak at 287kW and AMG has also tweaked the nine-speed automatic transmission for sharper, crisper gearshifts.

Like it did with the recently revealed C43 sedan, AMG has fitted a larger pair of turbochargers, with up to 1.1 bar of boost pressure to deliver the extra power, though the 520Nm torque peak is unchanged.

The 2,996cc motor helps the coupe to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds — exactly the same as the sedan — with the heavier cabriolet taking just 0.1 seconds longer to cover the same sprint.

Both cars share the same electronically limited 250km/h top speed, too, and the V6 promises flexibility, with its torque peak arriving at 2,500r/min and staying until 5,000 revs.