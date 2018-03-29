Long, winding road for autonomous cars

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was struck as she attempted to cross a road while pushing a bicycle in Tempe, Arizona, and was hit by the car, travelling at 65km/h in a 70km/h zone, as it was operating in "autonomous mode". The Uber prototype neither braked nor took any avoiding action, according to Tempe police.

Uber suspended its autonomous vehicle fleet in response to the crash.

Uber was not just testing cars and SUVs like the XC90 in Arizona, but its autonomous heavy trucks have been real-world testing since late 2017. The trucks all had human drivers ready to take over in an incident, but with a view to eliminating all human help on the way to full Level 5 autonomy.

Fröhlich, though, repeated the suggestion that the Volvo wasn’t fitted with either the sensor or processing technology to deliver safe autonomy, particularly lacking a thermal-imaging camera. BMW’s most senior engineer insisted the less frantic pace of autonomous development in Europe was safer for everybody concerned than some of the less-regulated states of the US.

BMW itself is embarking on Level 5 (full autonomous) tests with its major fleet customers in Hamburg but "only if and where we know we are very secure. We have covered 250-million kilometres in validation before we start on the road (to Level 5), so this accident doesn’t mean a lot for us in technical development," Fröhlich said.

It will break that down to 20-million real-world kilometres with the extra 230-million kilometres run on a virtual test programme in a supercomputer.