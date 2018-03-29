Ford Kuga at risk of fire once again

Here we go again. Ford has issued a recall notice and, lo and behold, what is sitting in the middle of the list, the pre-facelift Kuga, including that 1.5l EcoBoost version that grabbed the headlines before. And what could go wrong this time? It’s possible they could catch fire.

In a statement, Ford Motor Company Southern Africa says it "has learned that certain derivatives of Focus, Kuga and Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect vehicles with manual gearboxes could suffer a clutch pressure plate fracture, with the risk of fire. Safety is always a top priority and we are acting quickly to address this issue."

A total of 13,430 vehicles have been identified under the recall campaign, with Ford saying that as "a precautionary measure" owners should take their vehicles to their dealership in order to have a diagnostic test completed. Should the dealer identify any clutch slippage then the entire clutch assembly will be replaced.

All diagnostic tests and clutch replacements will be done without any charge to the customer.