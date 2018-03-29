Life / Motoring

INDUSTRY NEWS

Ford Kuga at risk of fire once again

Ford has issued yet another recall notice for possible fire risk and it affects the Kuga once again

29 March 2018 - 05:53 Mark Smyth
Owners of the pre-facelift Ford Kuga could again be visiting their dealer because of a fire risk. Picture: MARK SMYTH
Owners of the pre-facelift Ford Kuga could again be visiting their dealer because of a fire risk. Picture: MARK SMYTH

Here we go again. Ford has issued a recall notice and, lo and behold, what is sitting in the middle of the list, the pre-facelift Kuga, including that 1.5l EcoBoost version that grabbed the headlines before. And what could go wrong this time? It’s possible they could catch fire.

In a statement, Ford Motor Company Southern Africa says it "has learned that certain derivatives of Focus, Kuga and Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect vehicles with manual gearboxes could suffer a clutch pressure plate fracture, with the risk of fire. Safety is always a top priority and we are acting quickly to address this issue."

A total of 13,430 vehicles have been identified under the recall campaign, with Ford saying that as "a precautionary measure" owners should take their vehicles to their dealership in order to have a diagnostic test completed. Should the dealer identify any clutch slippage then the entire clutch assembly will be replaced.

All diagnostic tests and clutch replacements will be done without any charge to the customer.

Given that the Ford Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect (pictured) are also included in the recall campaign, loading high explosives might be a bad idea. Picture: QUICKPIC
Given that the Ford Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect (pictured) are also included in the recall campaign, loading high explosives might be a bad idea. Picture: QUICKPIC

The company says it is also developing an upgrade to the vehicle software so that the cars affected can detect excessive clutch slippage themselves and advise the owner to take their vehicle in. It says this software update will be available from the beginning of May.

In spite of the existence of the fire risk, Ford says: "We want to reassure our customers that the affected vehicles remain safe to drive," adding "we remain committed to providing our customers with safe and high quality vehicles, addressing potential issues and responding quickly for our customers."

The vehicles included in the campaign are all petrol models and have been made at different plants around the world. They include the Ford Focus 1.0l (4,555 models in SA) and 1.5l (641) petrol models made at the Saarlouis plant between August 1 2012 and June 30 2016. Kuga 1.5 (2,353) and 1.6 (5,052) models made in Valencia between August 1 2011 and June 30 2016 are affected as are 556 examples of the Tourneo Connect and 273 Transit Connect models, all made at Saarlouis between August 1 2012 and June 30 2016.

If you are unsure if your vehicle is included in the campaign then Ford says owners can contact their nearest dealer for advice or call or e-mail its national customer service operation on 0860 011 022 or CRC3@ford.com.

Ford Kuga probe about to wrap up, commission says

Ford has informed the National Consumer Commission that all the vehicles were manufactured in Spain
National
19 days ago

Roadtripping in the Kuga

Mark Smyth put the Ford Kuga through its first major road trip over the holidays
Life
1 month ago

Ford offers payouts to Kuga car owners — with a caveat

There’s a catch: affected owners approached by Ford have to sign a nondisclosure agreement
Companies
2 months ago

Climbing down Everest to welcome the Ford Kuga

Mark Smyth reports on the latest vehicle we will test drive over the months ahead
Life
3 months ago

Kuga hoping to make a cool comeback

The Ford Kuga has had its fair share of hot publicity, so can the updated version do enough to change perceptions, asks Thembekile Vokwana
Life
6 months ago

Ford looks for life-long customers

The damage done by the combustible Kugas was lighter than expected, but Ford is still taking the lessons seriously
Features
6 months ago

Ford recalls Kuga SUV again, after fire threat

The company is recalling 173,000 Kugas worldwide including 7,219 in SA, making it the biggest recall by volume for the Kuga yet
Companies
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Audi promises surge of electric vehicles
Life / Motoring
2.
New Touareg: Hi-tech interior meets much sportier ...
Life / Motoring
3.
New Q3 in Q3
Life / Motoring
4.
Kerb appeal cranked up for Mercedes-AMG’s rapid ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Ford Kuga probe about to wrap up, commission says
National

Roadtripping in the Kuga
Life / Motoring

Land Rover Discovery : An unfortunate loss of identity
Life / Motoring

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘Nothing unusual’ about Kuga compensation offer, Ford says
Opinion / Columnists

Climbing down Everest to welcome the Ford Kuga
Life / Motoring

Kuga hoping to make a cool comeback
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.