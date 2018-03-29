Deaths caused by self-driving vehicles highlight thorny issues regulators face

One problem is whether the machines can ever be certified as completely reliable. Machine learning, a technique behind many recent artificial intelligence (AI) advances, involves learning from analysis of masses of data: it will always be hard to predict exactly what "lessons" the machine has digested until it puts its learning into practice. There is no consensus yet on the best way to assess a smart machine’s capabilities, says David Danks, head of the philosophy department at Carnegie Mellon University, one of the pioneers of US robotics.

Transparency, explainability and repeatability are just some of the yardsticks that could be used to judge the AI systems.

A second question concerns ethics: is it right to let robots mix with people when they are still in training, even if they have human operators ready to step in when things threaten to go wrong? Most products of new technology, such as new drugs, are only released once they have been exhaustively tested for safety and effectiveness.

It was both callous and ethically dubious for Tesla to suggest it was not so bad for one driver to lose his life after the company’s autonomous technology had clocked up 130-million miles on the road, given that the US average is one fatality every 94-million.

But it still highlights a real predicament for regulators: whether to restrict a technology with huge potential benefits — and which needs the chance to learn in the real world if it is to fulfil its potential. It is still early in mankind’s interaction with the robots. A serious debate is needed, before more deaths provoke an inevitable backlash.

