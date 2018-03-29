BMW plugging the profits back in for the future

The BMW Group clambered over the €10bn pre-tax profit mark for the first time in 2017 on the back of selling a record 2,463,526 cars.

Its profit margin has remained in an 8% to 10% window for the eighth consecutive year on €98,678m in revenues. It lifted its earnings before tax result by 10.3% to €10,665m, with the group ending the year with €14.5bn in available cash.

Its sales rose 4.2% following a 14.7% jump from the 1 Series to 201,968 cars, a 9.6% leap from the SUV X models and a 6.3% rise from the 5 Series, to 291,856 cars. Mini’s Countryman scored 30% growth.

Twenty-four hours after Dieselgate investigators from the Munich public prosecutor’s office raided its headquarters, the BMW Group declared diesel remained a core pillar of its plans to reduce CO2 emissions.

Board of management chairman Harald Krüger insisted the group would launch 20 new or revised cars in 2018 and confirmed it would build two all-electric cars, the iNext and the i4, in Germany. It will build the i4 in its flagship Munich factory from 2021, with an initial production target of 50,000 cars a year (not coincidentally a typical sales year for the Tesla Model S), though it retained the capacity to double that.

While the group is still ramping up towards its next level of battery-electric vehicles, Krüger confirmed its sales of electrified vehicles (including plug-in hybrids) jumped 65.6% in 2017 to 103,080 cars and SUVs.

It has a 2018 sales target of 140,000 electrified vehicles, with plans for more than half a million electrified cars on the roads by the end of 2019. It plans 12 pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and another 13 plug-in hybrid models by 2025.

"Our future is definitely electric," Krüger insisted. "With our electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid models, we are already the clear number one in Europe.