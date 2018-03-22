THE MOTORSPORT LAP: Wet weather fails to dampen local action

The opening race for Autobarn Super Hatch took place at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane this past weekend in inclement weather.

Brett Garland (Autobarn Honda Civic) and Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) were jostling for position on the penultimate lap of the first heat when they touched, sending both spinning off the circuit. This left Werner Pieterse (Scarlet Sun VW Golf) to claim the victory, followed by a recovered Garland and Du Toit in third.

Du Toit made no mistakes in the second heat, leading from start to finish. He was followed by Garland and Pieterse in second and third respectively.

Nic Clarke (AVO Suspension Polo) won the first Motor Mart VW Challenge race, followed by Waldie Meintjies (Dimension Signs Polo) and Lyle Ramsay (Monroe Polo). Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), who had retired from race one, returned to win race two ahead of Ramsay and Meintjies respectively,