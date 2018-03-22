Nissan Patrol: Go big or go home

In places such as the US and Dubai there is a "bigger is better" culture. Nowhere is it more obvious than in the huge pick-ups and SUVs. In the US, a model like the Infiniti QX80 or Nissan Patrol would not stand out too much because everything else on the road is big.

The QX80 is no longer officially available in SA after Nissan suspended importing any new Infiniti models, but the large gap has been filled by the very large Patrol which debuted in SA towards the end of last year.

It is difficult to explain how big the Patrol really is without seeing it. We said the same about the QX80, essentially the same vehicle but with more luxury.

It is 5,165mm long and 1,940mm high. The width excluding the wing mirrors is 1,995mm but those mirrors are huge. Normally I don’t forgive people who take up two parking spaces with their precious car but the Patrol barely fits in most spaces so I would understand. And that’s just because of its width. At 5.16m long it sticks out of most spaces too and then you need even more space when you have to open the tailgate which is large enough to put a small country in the shade.