Keeper of the Porsche grail looks to future

There’s an oft-repeated anecdote from 1990: the setting is a technical seminar in Berlin for engineers in the automotive industry.

During a break, two participants are talking about the 911. One of them, a leading engineer for a major car maker from southern Germany, says: "If I had to improve that car, I wouldn’t have the foggiest idea. I think it would be incredibly difficult." The other, a leading engineer at Porsche, regards his counterpart with incredulity, and says nothing.

It still elicits a chuckle from August Achleitner today when he thinks of his befuddlement back then in Berlin. Further developing the 911 has been his job for almost 20 years. Achleitner is the director of the 911 model line and is thus something like the keeper of the Porsche grail.

"The heart of the company," he calls the 911. If one were to strip down everything that bears a Porsche logo, that exemplifies and drives the company, to reveal the core of the brand, it would look like a 911. With its unmistakable flyline — the typical roof line — the 911’s style-defining basic form retains its freshness and trailblazing spirit even today.

The company says the next 911, generation 992, will carry on that tradition. "We know where we’re from and where we want to go," says Achleitner. "The decisive factor is that the 911 generates a driving feeling that no other car can impart."

NATURE OF THINGS

According to Porsche, that is not meant in an arrogant way, it’s really just the nature of things: the specific seat position, the flat-six engine in the rear, its sound, the amount of space, the feedback from the brakes, steering and pedal system together with the suspension, the dynamic but always easily controllable burst of power and the one-of-a-kind design that ties it all together, making this car the epitome of what it has meant to be a sports car — for 55 years.