Testing Maserati’s limits in a winter landscape

Courmayeur in northern Italy is a proper little Alpine town. The houses all look like they do in the movies and you don’t get much better a picture postcard scene than having the mountain of Mont Blanc rising majestically over the village.

Fear not, this is not a lifestyle travel story, but we were in Courmayeur while that Beast from the East was forcing the UK to shut down. In the Alpine town, the residents saw it as just another Tuesday. Although at -15°C it felt anything like a regular Tuesday after leaving Joburg’s 28°C behind.

The snow stood metres high in places and while the gritters and salt trucks had cleared many of the roads, up in the mountains things were set to be a bit slipperier.

Perfect for driving a Land Rover or a Toyota Land Cruiser then? But what about a rear-wheel drive Italian with a big V8 under the bonnet pushing out 390kW and 710Nm?

We were in Italy to test the upgraded Maserati Quattroporte and the new Levante S models. Our time with the Levante was limited to some drifting action on an icy go-kart track but first we had to get there, through a narrow road in the Alps that was covered in snow and for this we were behind the wheel of the Quattroporte GTS.