Ogier pulls out all stops to power to the top of log

It was all about the WRC (World Rally Championship) last week with the rally circus stopping in Leon, Mexico where Sebastien Ogier in his M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC car took overall laurels.

This marked Ogier’s 42nd WRC success and the second for the Ford Fiesta WRC on gravel. More importantly, it marked the first win for the Blue Oval since Estonian Markko Martin won on the event’s debut in the WRC back in 2004 at the wheel of a Ford Focus.

In second was the Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC car of Kris Meeke, followed in third by the Hyundai i20 WRC of Dani Sordo. Ogier leads the 2018 championship with 56 points, followed by Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) on 52 points, while Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai) is in third with 35 points. The next race is the Corsica Rally in France on April 5.

Meanwhile, the list of permanent competitors for the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship has been released with 15 drivers, including eight proven race winners, set to fight it out for top honours.