BMW’s latest X3 is setting the bar in all ways but one

I do feel a bit sorry for Audi, not winning the SA Car of the Year title this year with its new Q5. The essence of the competition is that any finalist should be better than its class rivals and the Q5 definitely is, with Lerato describing it last year as "easily the most refined SUV in its segment".

At least it was at the time it was announced as a finalist. Since then the new BMW X3 has come along and it took me barely 5km to realise it is the new class leader — by some margin.

We spent some time with the X3 20d as the most likely volume seller in the range and also because it was the one we were most impressed with at its local launch. There we raved about how good it was on gravel roads outside of George and Knsyna, but our test unit spent its time in the urban sprawl of Johannesburg, where many X3s will live.

The design gives it a much more grown-up look, more in the vein of its other X-model siblings, but it has also grown in stature, particularly when it comes to the 54mm longer wheelbase. This ensures more interior space for those sitting in the rear. However, there is also more space up front and here is where the biggest changes are most apparent.