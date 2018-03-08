Life / Motoring

INDUSTRY NEWS

Volvo Trucks focused on driving up sales locally

Volvo Trucks is expecting to continue to improve its market share after a good 2017

08 March 2018 - 05:51 Mark Smyth
Torbjorn Christensson, president of Volvo Group Southern Africa. Picture: VOLVO TRUCKS SOUTHERN AFRICAa
Torbjorn Christensson, president of Volvo Group Southern Africa. Picture: VOLVO TRUCKS SOUTHERN AFRICAa

Volvo Trucks increased the number of vehicles it delivered across the group by 19% in 2017 at 54,951 units as the worldwide truck market continued to grow.

Locally the market is not so buoyant at the moment, but even so, in its 18th year of operating in SA, the company secured a 16.25% market share with 2,074 trucks delivered. It also increased its bus deliveries marginally and its engine and power solutions division, Volvo Penta, upped its deliveries last year by 11%.

Torbjorn Christensson, president of Volvo Group Southern Africa, says there is potential for the local market to see increases reflecting those of the rest of the world. "SA will also boom if the political situation is stabilised," he told a press conference.

Should conditions be ideal then Christensson will be hoping to see further increases in sales. Currently it sits behind market leader Mercedes-Benz and second placed Scania but Volvo kicked off 2018 with a good January, its best month yet, in fact, delivering 188 vehicles.

It is continuing to invest locally too, with a new Pinetown dealership and further driver training programmes. This month is started a new upliftment driver training programme using R1.7m provided as a "gift" from Volvo Group in Sweden. The new programme is aimed at currently-employed drivers and it will take on 100 candidates initially. However, it is unclear what level of existing skills those drivers need to have.

On the technology front, do not expect any big developments in SA in spite of recent global announcements by the parent company.

"Energy-efficient products and solutions means significant savings for our customers and at the same time reduced impact on the environment," says Christensson. "Volvo Group works with continuous improvements supported by measuring and target-setting as well as considering the use of alternatives to minimise the above aspects’ environmental impacts. The latest developments and technologies are targeted at achieving exactly that."

One way it plans to implement a basic improvement is to introduce the dual-clutch I-Shift transmission for Euro 3 engines later this year. Other options are under consideration of course, but are some way off.

This includes autonomous driving, which is a big discussion point in the global truck industry. There could be major benefits for transport operators on routes such as the N1 between Johannesburg and Cape Town and the N3 to Durban.

"You do not need to have drivers — it can be done tomorrow," says Christensson.

While Volvo has autonomous trucks for mining internationally, there are no discussions with the local mining industry at present, although we are aware discussions have taken place with other truck manufacturers.

For Volvo Trucks it looks like another year of when it will be striving to increase its market share rather than a year in which it will set new trends.

Rising from the General’s ashes

Following the purchase of the General Motors SA plant, Isuzu Motors has announced a number of future plans, writes Mark Smyth
Life
14 days ago

Volvo Trucks fast delivering a quieter and electric future

Volvo has joined the race to get fully-electric trucks to the global market
Life
28 days ago

Record year for FAW SA despite tough conditions

Coega-based truck maker logs strong growth statistics
Life
28 days ago

Scania growing the new urban transport generation

Scania has announced it is increasing the models featuring its new truck generation design
Life
28 days ago

Have pod, will camp, commute and flog fruit

Mark Smyth reports on some of the automotive tech that was revealed at CES in Las Vegas
Life
1 month ago

Truck maker Hino is grounded in rich tradition as it eyes sales boost

Hino celebrated its 75th anniversary last year and its history goes beyond just trucks
Life
1 month ago

Daimler Trucks transporting cruises into a new era

Daimler Trucks had a good year in 2017 in both sales and technology
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Touareg discovers its own identity
Life / Motoring
2.
Electrifying Alfie
Life / Motoring
3.
I-Pace’s desirability will wow electric vehicle ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Totally new ID for all-electric VW flagship
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Volvo Trucks fast delivering a quieter and electric future
Life / Motoring

China’s Geely chases Daimler and electric future
Companies

Geely turns his attention back to Volvo, this time wanting its heavy vehicles
Companies / Industrials

Volvo Financial Services expands to local market
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.