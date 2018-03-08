Touareg discovers its own identity

It’s either a poor man’s Porsche Cayenne or a rich man’s Volkswagen, or both at the same time.

There are so many things the Touareg does immensely well, but with higher pricing tipped for the next generation that is due in SA in the third quarter of 2018, we wonder whether many people will see the diesel-damaged brand through the premium filter Volkswagen itself does.

It has high levels of tech and equipment and breakthroughs inside and out. So far, so good.

In its third iteration, the Touareg has become its own man. Gone are the Porsche Cayenne doors, replaced by its own doors and carrying over into its own sense of style. Love it or be indifferent to it, but the Touareg finally looks like a machine that’s found a path of its own.

That is odd, because it’s not like that underneath its newly minted unique skin. Beneath all of this sits the exact same chassis as the Porsche Cayenne, with (almost) all of its core powertrain and suspension tricks.

Volkswagen will deliver all of this at a lower price than the Porsche, and it will deliver more again, with its unique Innovision curved multimedia touchscreen dominating the dashboard layout. It’s complicated at first until you get to grips with it. It’s like the first time you used a smartphone or tablet, and it introduces a whole new way to run a multimedia display.

For starters, for the driver, the curved 15-inch screen’s left-hand edge plays host to a vertical column of buttons. But you don’t have to keep them there. If you think you won’t regularly need them, you can swap them out for other preferences.

In some cases, you’ll need to. We tried to find the instrument cluster dimmer switch, which has gone from a dashboard button to deep within the digital curved screen. Using it is a four-touch operation, with a digital slider like that on smartphones. We moved the tile for the dimmer to the fixed-button area to bring it back to two touches.