Totally new ID for all-electric VW flagship

Volkswagen’s plans for its dedicated electric car fleet have gone from zero to a confirmed model range so big that it needs a flagship.

It’s a clear signpost of where the company wants its design efforts to head in its new era of electrification, with 20 full battery-electric cars planned to be in production by 2025.

Its ID Vizzion concept car is so huge that it is longer than any production Volkswagen on sale today, edging beyond even the 5,037mm, seven-seat Atlas/ Teramont SUV.

The 5.11m concept limousine gives a strong hint about what the ID all-electric sub-brand’s big limousine will look like when it hits production in 2021.

We took a tour of the ID Vizzion at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg design studio, with the company’s design chief, Klaus Bischoff, showing us around every inch of the car.

"This car you will see in 2021 as a production car on the road, but not at Level 5 (completely self-driving). It will have the steering wheel and pedals and maybe have Level 3 or 4," Bischoff says.