Porsche on a mission with Geneva concept

Porsche has stunned the Geneva motor show with a bullet-fast crossover concept based on its upcoming Mission E electric car. The Mission E Cross Turismo concept car is officially a feasibility study examining whether the world is ready for an all-electric "cross utility vehicle".

Unofficially, it is already a fully worked up prototype, heading into production as a follow-up to next year’s Mission E four-door sedan, with ferocious performance and crunching acceleration. The 4.95m machine is claimed to whip through to 100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds and stretches beyond 200km/h less than nine seconds later.