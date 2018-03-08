GENEVA MOTOR SHOW
Porsche on a mission with Geneva concept
All-electric crossover shocks Geneva show, reports Michael Taylor
Porsche has stunned the Geneva motor show with a bullet-fast crossover concept based on its upcoming Mission E electric car. The Mission E Cross Turismo concept car is officially a feasibility study examining whether the world is ready for an all-electric "cross utility vehicle".
Unofficially, it is already a fully worked up prototype, heading into production as a follow-up to next year’s Mission E four-door sedan, with ferocious performance and crunching acceleration. The 4.95m machine is claimed to whip through to 100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds and stretches beyond 200km/h less than nine seconds later.
Porsche hasn’t claimed a top speed for the concept car, but it will thump out 440kW of power from its two permanent magnet synchronous motors (PSM). It’s enough power to tempt Porsche into making monster claims for the Mission E Cross Turismo.
The Mission E Cross Turismo is an expression of how we envision the all-electric future.Oliver Blume, CEO, Porsche
It has insisted the concept car’s "level of continuous power is unmatched by any other electric vehicle.
"Multiple accelerations are possible in direct succession without loss of performance", Porsche said in a reference pointedly, though indirectly, directed at the world’s most famous electric car maker, Tesla.
"The Mission E Cross Turismo is an expression of how we envision the all-electric future. It combines sportiness and everyday practicality in unique style. Our vehicle will be fast to drive, but also quick to recharge and able to replicate its performance time after time," Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said.
The crossover is geared up for fast charging and, like the Mission E, is pre-engineered to accept 800V charging for a claimed 80% recharge in less than 15 minutes. It can also be charged inductively or by fitting a Porsche home energy storage system in the home.
It also builds on the Mission E’s sleek design, retaining the surfacing and design language of the sedan with some obvious off-road touches like underbody protection at the front and rear and greater wheel travel.
Its interior has a new curved touchscreen, but it also delivers eye-tracking control to its infotainment operating system.
Please sign in or register to comment.