Mercedes GT saloon breaks new ground

It’s more complicated than that though, with the internal combustion motor being boosted by a hot-air driven exhaust turbocharger and an electric compressor adding boost at low revs. Even with the 48V power system kicking in twice (with the starter-generator and the electric compressor), it doesn’t top the most powerful V8 for torque, because the fastest GT 4-door has 900Nm beneath its throttle pedal (and the entry V8 has 800Nm).

It’s slower than the V8 tearaways, hitting 100km/h in 4.5sec (the big brothers do it in either 3.4sec or 3.2sec), but counters by weighing less and using less fuel.

Where the heavy-hitting GT 63S weighs 2,045kg and uses 11.2l/100km, the junior V8 is 20kg lighter with the same consumption and 256g emission figure. Even cylinder-on-demand technology, to shut down four cylinders when the driver is in Comfort mode and the car is cruising with low torque demands, doesn’t seem to help too much.

The GT S version shouldn’t just be a straight-line blaster either, with its torque peaking from just 2,000r/min and AMG insisting its air suspension and active engine mounts have been developed with comfort and cornering pace in mind.

The GT 53 hits its smaller torque peak even earlier, with the 250Nm shot from the 48V system arriving instantly, then the internal combustion engine’s 520Nm peak hitting at just 1,800r/min.

"The new AMG GT 4-door coupe blends the impressive racetrack dynamism of our two-door sports car with maximum suitability for everyday use," AMG CEO Tobias Moers says. "It has a unique way of embodying our brand core ‘Driving Performance’ and with its systematic configuration it will attract new customers for Mercedes-AMG."

It’s a car that has broken new ground for AMG, with obvious links to the GT coupe. It gives Benz a higher-priced four-door that is about the same size and does about the same job at about the same speed as another Benz that uses aggression, swoopier styling and also calls itself a "coupe", the CLS launching in SA in fourth quarter 2018.