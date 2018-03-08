Lexus’s lucky number seven aims to meet demand

Will seven be the lucky number that will provide a significant turnaround for sales? Lexus is obviously hoping so.

The exterior design of this luxury SUV hasn’t changed much from the normal-size RX though. LED headlamps, daytime running lights and that signature chiselled spindle grille give the RX a distinctive look.

Despite its longer dimension, the RX350L doesn’t look cumbersome due to clever design that includes a slick continuation of the glass from the A-pillar right to the D-pillar as it tapers off to provide enough light and a sense of roominess inside. The tailgate is hands-free; just move your hand around the handle area and it pops open.

The inside cabin is quite luxurious with lots of leather. The rear windows have a manually operated curtain which I found a bit cheap for a vehicle at this level.

The three-zone climate control system caters for the front seats and the middle ones, plus there are vents for the last row of passengers, which made for a pleasant reprieve from the heat in the Cape.

A longer cabin that allows you to stretch your legs for a long-distance drive is always a relief. My 1.8m frame didn’t fit snuggly in the confines of the third row of seats, but then it’s not really meant for an adult.

What I liked though is that the second row of seats is slightly raised to make room for the feet of the third-row occupants. The third row comes with two cup holders and vents from the three-zone air-conditioning system that keep passengers well ventilated.

Ample space