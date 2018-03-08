Hyundai’s EX8 a mighty good contender in truck market

Hyundai SA’s commercial vehicle division aims to upset the applecart in the medium commercial segment with the introduction of its Mighty EX8.

The new model squares up to the popular Hino, Fuso and Isuzu NPR, among others.

The Redstar Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga, might not seem to be the best place to launch a truck, but the occasion gave us a decent insight into what the model represents to the market.

Essentially a replacement to the HD truck range, the Mighty EX8 will be assembled at the company’s East Rand plant, which was launched in 2014 and also assembles the H100 light commercial vehicle.

In addition, the outfit also builds truck bodies under its Taylor Made banner and can customise the body according to a client’s business needs.

Compared to its predecessor, Hyundai says the Mighty EX8 model has improved where it matters most.