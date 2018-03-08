Customers to road-test Mercedes’s new electric star

Five years after we first saw it, the Mercedes-Benz Actros will launch in SA in a couple of months’ time.

With SA increasingly behind the curve when it comes to future transport solutions, it could be another five years before we see the recently unveiled electric eActros.

Daimler Trucks is synonymous with innovation leadership, allied to a realistic and pragmatic attitude, says Martin Daum, the Daimler board member responsible for Daimler Trucks and Buses. This is particularly true when it comes to electric mobility, he says.

"We now want to work together with our customers to move swiftly forward with the development of our Mercedes-Benz eActros to the point where it becomes a viable proposition in tough everyday operations — both technically and commercially" says Daum.

Innovation fleet

The company is beginning this process by creating an innovation fleet and will be supporting its testing in the day-to day logistics environment of its customers, he says.

"This will enable us to establish what remains to be done, in terms of technical matters, infrastructure and service, to make our eActros competitive."

Stefan Buchner, head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks says the company has developed a vehicle that has been configured from the outset for electric mobility. "Compared with our prototype, quite a few technical changes have been made: the power supply is now ensured by 11 battery packs in all — and wherever possible we have used proven components that are ready, or very close to ready, for use in series production."

These customers distribute goods via the road network — but in different sectors and categories. The palette ranges from groceries to building supplies and raw materials. The vehicles are being used by customers for tasks that would otherwise be completed by vehicles with conventional diesel engines.

The range of requirements means that the vehicles are fitted with a variety of bodies. According to need, refrigerated box bodies, tankers or tarpaulin sides are used. The drivers of the eActros are trained specially to work with the vehicle.