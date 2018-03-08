Bavarian flagship M8 gets even grander

Bad news: BMW is in the process of killing off its 6 Series models. Good news: it’s replacing them with the 8 Series.

Not only that, but the Concept M8 Gran Coupe will arrive in 2019 as the flagship of the BMW range, topping even the traditional 7 Series king in price, luxury and equipment.

It will go on sale with a standard 8 Series Gran Coupe powered by mild-hybrid six-cylinder petrol and diesel power, along with a faster, angrier M8 based on this production car.

The Bavarian brand showed the Salève Vert green Concept M8 Gran Coupe at the Geneva Motor Show this week, delivering a swooping four-door version of the two-door coupe it showed early in 2017.

While the 8 Series coupe was shown first at the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza, it chose the most prestigious motoring stage in Europe for the four-seat Concept M8 Gran Coupe.

"The BMW 8 Series will take over as the new flagship model of the BMW line-up and combines unsurpassed sportiness and elegance," says Adrian van Hooydonk, the BMW Group’s senior vice-president of design. "The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe offers a look ahead to the most exotic and alluring variant of the new BMW 8 Series."

It takes the familiar E-segment premium strategy of twinning a sexier car on the bones of a conservative machine (Audi’s A7 and A6, Mercedes-Benz’s CLS and E-Class and BMW’s own 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo) and steps it up into even more rarified air. BMW sources insist the production version will step up in price to fill the gap between the 7 Series and the Rolls-Royce Wraith.