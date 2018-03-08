6 cheap ways to make your car feel brand new

At the start of a new year, people often say: “New year, new me.” And now that we’re past Janu-worry, it’s time to jack up your car for the year ahead. New cars are expensive but there cost-effective ways to pimp your ride instead of replacing it.

Renew the dashboard

Don’t let the sun steal your shine, so to speak. Dashboards are known to become dull from constant exposure to the sun’s rays. Apply a dashboard wax and polish regularly. The polish acts as a seal to protect your dashboard from harmful UV rays and soaks into the dashboard to restore shine.

Change the floor mats

New floor mats can create a brand-new feel. Floor mats tend to wear relatively easily, they absorb bad odours caused by moisture and can end up mouldy even with regular cleaning. So, if you’ve had your car for a good few years and your floor mats have never been replaced, it’s probably time to change them. Try making the switch from regular car mats to rubber mats.

New seat covers

Car seats are the first things you notice when you step into a car. If they are badly damaged, consider having your seats reupholstered – and have them plumped up with fresh foam to make them look and feel new. Replacing your seat covers will instantly change the look and is another more cost-effective option than getting rid of the entire seat.

New windshield wipers

Your windshield wipers are susceptible to easy wear and tear, especially in older cars. Windshield wipers are relatively inexpensive and can even be bought at a supermarket. If you are not sure how to fit them, call a petrolhead friend or seek professional help.

Take care of your tyres

Tyres cost a pretty penny too. All the more reason for you to maintain your tyres by regularly checking your wheel alignment, balance and tyre pressure.

Make necessary fixes

Take your car for service at the intervals indicated by the manufacturer. And if you hear unfamiliar squeaks and creaks coming from your brakes or engine, make sure you tend to them as soon as you can. This prevents minor problems from developing into major ones, which could affect the overall performance of your car. Do regular oil, water, brake-fluid and fan-belt checks so you can determine, more or less, when they need maintenance.

Above all, make sure you have car insurance from a reputable company to protect you in the unfortunate event of an accident. If you don’t already have insurance, for peace of mind, get an online insurance quote for affordable car insurance right away.

Here’s to many more road trips in your “new” old car.

This article was paid for by MiWay.