Teams iron out kinks ahead of season start

With the majority of Formula One teams having launched their 2018 race cars last week, this week the attention turns to the testing days in Catalunya, Spain where teams are putting in some track time to see where their respective vehicles stack up.

This will also give the teams time to assess telemetry and make any final tweaks before the start of the season in Melbourne, Australia on March 25.

The start of testing this past Monday saw the McLaren of Fernando Alonso, which is this season powered by Renault, have a minor crash due to a loose wheel nut, according to motorsport news site Crash.net.

"It was a good day for you guys," Alonso told the media at Circuit de Catalunya. "This is a very, very small problem, but very graphic and obvious. A car in the gravel makes a big thing, but there were six teams in the garage with the door closed, with the car in pieces — but there is no picture of that. So there are a lot of teams in trouble, big trouble, and for us with a wheel nut it will make the thing of the day. I thought about all of you."

Following a rather dismal performance in 2017, McLaren is looking to improve its fortunes this year after switching to the Renault drivetrain for 2018. Preliminary testing, according to Alonso, suggests the new car seems to have performed to the team’s expectations so far.

Potential

"The car felt very good here, with good potential, also I think on the performance side it is early to say but everything seems to be in line with our expectations and the wind tunnel and the data we had before coming to the team. I think everything is quite optimistic."

Meanwhile, reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG) says it was difficult to asses the vehicle under the poor weather conditions following 25 laps and a sixth overall ranking on the time sheets.

"It’s great to be back in the car after three months off, but unfortunately we didn’t get the chance to complete many laps today owing to the bad weather," says Hamilton. "The track was very cold in the afternoon, meaning it was tough to get any sort of heat into the tyres. The tyres weren’t really working in these temperatures, so I could not get a real feel for them."

After the first day of testing, Daniel Ricciardo (Aston Martin Red Bull Racing) posted the quickest time with one minute 20.179 seconds, followed by Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG) with 1:20.349, while Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) in 1:20.506 making it rather close among the three teams at the start of the test days.

Meanwhile, in Moto GP news, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced the extension of its contract with Spanish rider Marc Marquez, 25 — currently competing in the MotoGP World Championship for the HRC’s factory team Repsol Honda Team — that will see him continue to race for two more years beginning in 2019.

After winning the 125cc championship in 2010, Marquez moved on to Moto2 racing in 2011 to win the title in 2012. In his debut year in the premier class in 2013 he became the world’s youngest champion after taking the title for the Repsol Honda Team. In 2017 he became the youngest rider in history to win four titles in the premier class.

Excited

"I’m excited to continue to race for Honda’s factory team in the MotoGP class. I’m proud to race as a member of the Honda family and I appreciate how Honda and the team always do their best to provide me with everything I need," said Marquez.

"With my contract renewed I can concentrate on racing in the new season. I will continue to enjoy racing, share my joy with everybody, and do my best to reach our shared goals."