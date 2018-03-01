Life / Motoring

LONG-TERM FLEET

Safety rating of Megane makes it family wheels

This week look at the safety aspects that granted our Renault Megane GT with a five star EuroNCAP rating

01 March 2018 - 05:55 Lerato Matebese
The Renault Megane is one of the safest cars in its segment having scored a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating in 2015.
Our Renault Megane GT has been booked in for its first service (15,000km) and we will relay our experience of the after-sales service in the next report.

We opted in February to focus on the safety aspect of the vehicle and how it fared in the benchmark Euro NCAP safety agency’s rating report.

Conducted in 2015 and spanning across all Megane models, the model achieved a full score of five stars, which bodes well for those purchasing the model on the premise of carting the family around.

Various test parameters were conducted, including protection of adult occupants, where the model scored a credible 88%. In the child occupant protection the model scored 87%. In the pedestrian protection aspect, which is vital in SA where pedestrian deaths are more prevalent than elsewhere in the world, the Megane scored 71%, while it also scored 71% in safety assist.

Comments from the Euro NCAP report read: "The passenger compartment of the Megane remained stable in the frontal impact. Dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs of the driver and passenger. Renault showed that a similar level of protection would be provided to occupants of different sizes and those sat in different positions.

"In the side-barrier impact, protection was good for all body critical body regions, and the car scored maximum points. In the more severe side pole test, protection of the chest was rated as adequate, with good protection of other parts of the body." The front seats and head restraints demonstrated "good protection against whiplash injury in the event of a rear-end collision. A geometric assessment of the rear seats indicated good protection also for occupants.

"A low-speed autonomous emergency braking system is not available on the Megane."

It is reassuring to learn that Renault still places safety on a pedestal in many of its cars, save for the Kwid budget car, which still has one of the worst safety ratings in its segment. I hope that things will change soon and that the company can offer the South African market the Brazilian-market Kwid, which scored three stars in the Latin NCAP, thanks to offering standard equipment such as ABS, four airbags and Isofix child anchorage points.

Still, we are impressed with the fact that our Megane remains one of the safest cars in its segment.

We are intrigued to see what our first service entails in terms of items replaced — as part of the service plan — and whether the diagnostics equipment detected other gremlins during the service procedure.

