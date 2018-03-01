Polo setting the bar once again

In terms of styling, the design is more evolutionary but it helps to show the slightly larger dimensions of the latest generation. It also helps it to fit into the family look with a hint of Golf about the front and more definition to the side profile lines. Its smart looks will stand the test of time which is good because it will probably end up as the next-generation Polo Vivo.

The interior is where the magic has happened with upgrades in materials, space and infotainment. Our model had a nice touchscreen system that connected easily to our devices and provided navigation and streaming services. It all fits in with the appeal of the Polo to provide a decent level of cool while also being practical. That said, at one point the infotainment system rebooted itself for no apparent reason. No big deal, just a bit odd.

It was not the only thing that was odd though. You know those door handles on the new Range Rover Velar that glide out from their concealed place in the doors when you unlock the car? They have been tested to ensure they work in all conditions and that they not only extend but retract back into the doors too.