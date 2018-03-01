RUMOUR HAS IT...
Mercedes-Benz’s star heads to Geneva
A Motor News reader spotted the updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class on the streets of Port Elizabeth
Mercedes unveiled images of the updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class recently but then Motor News reader Mzee Ntese spotted one on the streets in Port Elizabeth.
Unlike an AMG version which we and Mercedes knew was driving around, Ntese had spotted the first C180 out in the wild.
The mild facelift is obvious in the picture but what is interesting is the level of design detail and technology in the headlights, showing the tech advances with the new model.
V60 not for SA
Volvo Cars has unveiled the new V60 ahead of the Geneva motor show and to say that we at Motor News are fans would be an understatement.
Taking design cues from the V90, the new V60 certainly upped the ante in both design and practicality with the model having grown in size compared to the outgoing model. We can expect it to share a great number of items with the forthcoming XC60, including engines and technology.
Sadly for South African consumers, who have an aversion to station wagons in favour of SUVs, the V60 will not be coming to our shores. However, we have it on good account that the V60 CC (Cross Country), which is essentially a raised and plastic cladded variant of the V60, will be offered here.
Italian stallion lite
Ferrari has unveiled its lightweight version of the 488 GTB, dubbed the 488 Pista, which is Italian for "track". Yes, a rather odd name but still apt for a lightweight special of an already performance oriented sportscar.
It will weigh a scant 1,280kg (90kg lighter than the 488 GTB); have 530kW; a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.8 seconds; and top speed of 340km/h.
We can expect a limited number of this model to be offered in SA, although exact numbers and timelines are yet to be confirmed.
Elite seating
More details of the eagerly anticipated Rolls-Royce Cullinan are emerging ahead of the model’s introduction, now including some rather interesting seats that fold out of the boot and dubbed Viewing Suite.
These comprise two, high-quality leather festooned pews that also come with a cocktail table located between them. The said optional seats are believed to be good for watching live sports events, kids’ school sports days or, indeed, one’s vineyards while sipping on fine champagne.
Hyundai’s flagship SUV
Hyundai has unveiled its latest Santa Fe flagship SUV which, among other things, sees the company’s new face — as that seen on the Kona crossover (not offered in SA).
Technological highlights will include something called rear occupant alert, which warns the driver when leaving the vehicle whether there are still occupants in the rear seats, which should come in handy for parents who may inadvertently leave the kids or the family pet inside while running an errand.
The vehicle will also have both forward and rear AEB (automatic emergency braking), while engine power will likely come from a 2.0 turbodiesel engine similar to that fitted to the Tucson, but likely fettled to deliver more torque in this application.
Lion’s pride
French car-maker Peugeot has unveiled its flagship 508 sedan, which boasts a fastback design that harks back to the Instinct shooting brake concept that was revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The model will have LED rear tail lights similar to those in the 3008, while the front offers a more dynamic and wide visage. The cabin will have a similar cockpit layout as that in the 3008, replete with massaging leather seats.
Although not likely to come to SA, it remains an intriguing model that will likely appease big sedan markets such as China and the US.
Please sign in or register to comment.