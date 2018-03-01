Mercedes-Benz’s star heads to Geneva

Mercedes unveiled images of the updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class recently but then Motor News reader Mzee Ntese spotted one on the streets in Port Elizabeth.

Unlike an AMG version which we and Mercedes knew was driving around, Ntese had spotted the first C180 out in the wild.

The mild facelift is obvious in the picture but what is interesting is the level of design detail and technology in the headlights, showing the tech advances with the new model.

