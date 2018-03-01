Bloodhound is back on the trail to Hakskeen Pan

Thrust 2 was a relatively simple project. "There wasn’t much to do apart from build the car and do wind tunnel testing," he says.

Thrust SSC was much more difficult. "People said it couldn’t be done," he says, adding that the car was much more innovative and technical.

Bloodhound is even more innovative and technical, requiring much more research. When we visited the project base a couple of years ago, the team had just taken delivery of the carbon-fibre nose tip. It had been 3D printed. You couldn’t do that at the time of the Thrusts.

The whole project asks for a lot of sponsors, Noble says, adding that another big financing deal is being finalised.

The UK has not been hugely financially supportive, but he says the UK will benefit, as will SA where the car will arrive for its first runs in September.

The car performed its first low-speed runs on an airfield in Newquay in the UK late in 2017, watched by 10,000 people at the venue and hundreds of thousands more around the world, with the project currently being followed in 200 countries, according to Noble.

The operations team will be in SA late in March to run further checks on Hakskeen Pan and ensure some of the infrastructure that has been put in by companies such as MTN and Oracle is in place.

The infrastructure has been a project in itself because there isn’t a great deal of it at Hakskeen Pan.

The record attempts will be live streamed around the world for the first time.

Education is also something that Noble has been involved with and the project has been as much about teaching pupils that science, technology and engineering careers are great as it is about going really fast.

But going fast is the cool bit and the thing many pupils ultimately want to see. This brings us to the often re-arranged timetable, but Noble is confident is all now finally in place. In September the Bloodhound SSC will take to Hakskeen Pan for the first time, at a relatively low speed of 500mph (805km/h). Noble says they might go faster but the main aim is to test the handling of the car and that the parachute works properly.

Then in 2019 the team and the car will return again but this time with one rocket engine attached, as well as the jet engine. All of this leads up to 2020, hopefully, when the complete car featuring three Nammo rockets will be in the Northern Cape to try to break the land speed record by achieving a speed in excess of 1,000mph (1,609km/h).

It is a massive project and there have been hiccups along the way, but Noble has been there before and now it seems like the Bloodhound can really smell the scent of the chase.