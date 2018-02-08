Scania growing the new urban transport generation

Following the introduction of trucks for long-haulage and construction in 2017, Scania recently revealed that it is extending its new truck generation design to other models, with the focus now on urban and additional low-carbon transport solutions.

"Scania comprehensively sets the stage for the necessary shift towards sustainable transport, offering tailored low-carbon trucks for all transport applications," says Christian Levin, executive vice-president, sales and marketing at Scania.

The new trucks all feature the revised styling and product characteristics. Among these, the company says, are enhanced driveability as well as improved visibility, increased safety, ergonomics and comfort.

With the introduction of the lighter trucks powered by a new 7.0l engine, Scania says it will be able to offer urban transporters a new level of efficiency with fuel savings of up to 10%. With its more compact dimensions, the new P-Series cab can feature a lower engine tunnel, which opens up a more spacious cab interior that provides benefits to drivers in a number of ways.

The L-Series is the brand’s newly developed cab series for urban transport, such as distribution, refuse collection and maintenance. Scania says that drivers will benefit from vastly improved direct vision of their surroundings. Drivers will also be at the same height as other road users, with the added advantage of improved working conditions when repeatedly entering and exiting the cab. The L-series features a kneeling mode and lower boarding steps on both sides of the cab.

In addition to the better view over surrounding traffic, the company has introduced what it calls the City Safe Window which provides a better view of pedestrians and cyclists. The window on the passenger side door is available for all P and L-Series cabs, and the CrewCab.

The CrewCab is already a popular solution around the world for firefighters and the company says it has been specifically tailored for emergency assignments, keeping both ergonomics and safety in mind. For extra safety, there is an option for up to four rollover side curtain airbags. The cab accommodates up to eight passengers in safety and comfort, which includes a separate climate system with its own settings for the crew area.

The company has also announced a new six-cylinder 13l gas engine specifically designed for regional and long-haulage operations, giving climate-conscious hauliers an alternative to conventional fossil fuels. For a 40-tonne truck-and-trailer combination with tanks for liquefied gas, the company says that the range has been extended to 1,100km. At the same time it also released a 9l gas engine for its new models.

"With the new generation trucks, Scania is taking major steps in improved safety, driver comfort and fuel economy. The released models have been universally praised and awarded for their innovative features and overall performance and we are certain the new range will be equally successful," says Levin.