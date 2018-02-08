Record year for FAW SA despite tough conditions

FAW SA says it enjoyed a record year of sales in 2017, with 1,200 units (including exports) finding new owners during the year.

This is the highest sales achievement for the company in what is a tough and highly competitive commercial vehicle market.

According to Jianyu Hao, CEO of FAW SA, the local market in 2017 was the most competitive since his company started operations in SA more than 23 years ago, but he says that FAW’s wide range of heavy and extra-heavy offering are well tailored to local and southern African customer needs which contributes to its continued growth.