SA CAR OF THE YEAR
Putting cars to the test to find the best of the best
Lerato Matebese gives his views on the finalists in the SA Car of the Year competition after two days of testing
Every year, a jury comprising many of the top motoring journalists of the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) put all the finalists of the Wesbank-SAGMJ South African Car of the Year competition through their paces to crown the best car of that year.
This year, 26 jury members, including yours truly, put 10 finalists to the test at the Kyalami Racetrack in Gauteng and on surrounding public roads.
Prior to getting to the nitty-gritty of the test days, let me introduce to you the finalists in this year’s competition.
In alphabetical order they are: Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi Q5, BMW 5 Series, Kia Picanto, Land Rover Discovery, Peugeot 3008, Porsche Panamera, Suzuki Ignis, Toyota C-HR and Volvo S90.
The cars span a wide cross-section of segments, making it one of the most relevant yet.
The testing involved subjecting the vehicles to a few set exercises including testing braking performance, dynamic handling in dry and wet conditions, as well as how they fared on public roads. Each vehicle was more than worthy to be voted a finalist as each is a cut above average.
Alfa Romeo’s Giulia does not only cut a good pose, but also manages to be one of the most dynamic models in its segment. Thanks to a well-sorted chassis, a perky engine and the most deliciously direct steering in its segment, you cannot help but be emotionally drawn to it.
Sadly, you do shell out a slight premium over its German counterparts and after-sales support and reliability are some things to be considered, too. Dynamically, however, the Giulia sparkles with a sheen second to none in the segment.
Sophistication
Audi’s Q5 has proven that sophistication usually reserved for much higher segments can be had in a medium SUV. Thanks to one of the most refined levels of ride, a high-quality cabin, frugal diesel engine and spacious interior and boot, there is a lot going for the Ingolstadt vehicle. Add to that a keen pricing point and one can see why it made the cut.
BMW’s 5 Series remains the perennial executive sedan and the new model has managed to take over where the previous model left off. Comfortable for the most part and surprisingly dynamic, too, the vehicle delivers on most aspects. The steering is a little on the vague side of things in its most dynamic setting, but that is the most obvious fly in the ointment.
Kia’s Picanto is a solid package and well-specified; but the entry-level 1.0l three-cylinder variant is perhaps not the best specimen of the model.
As long as you can discount its rear styling, the Land Rover Discovery is a sterling proposition for a family looking for a premium SUV.
But be set to pay a bit for kit, which in some instances such as the Terrain Response system, seems odd given the Discovery nomenclature.
One of the best products to come from the French marque, the Peugeot 3008 is a good offering with a high specification level and an awesome cabin with a jet style cockpit design. However, it is priced in the region of things like the brilliant Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.
Predictably, the Porsche Panamera does everything well. It is a great executive sports sedan and a technological marvel as far as cabin tech is concerned. However, I believe the Panamera S version is the sweetest spot in the range as it will easily trounce anything within the price range everywhere, including performance.
A cheerful, no frills and honest offering, the Suzuki Ignis proves that you can have a fun, innovative car without breaking the bank. Handling would be more surefooted with slightly wider tyres, but overall it’s a great little package.
Surprisingly dynamic to drive, the Toyota C-HR is easily the most interesting vehicle from the brand outside of the 86 sports coupe. Sadly, the cabin lacks inspiration and the rear quarters give a feeling of claustrophobia, mainly due to the thick C-pillars. Overall, though, it is a valiant attempt from the Japanese marque to bring more exciting cars to the market.
The Volvo S90 is a svelte, understated yet accomplished Swedish executive sedan. However, much like the 5 Series, I feel it hasn’t quite moved the game on enough to stand above its competitors.
Choosing a winner will be something of an arduous task as many of these vehicles are great. The Porsche Panamera might just clinch it, but only just. The Suzuki Ignis is also a strong contender, while the Audi Q5 is also right up there in my books.
Now we will just have to wait for the announcement of the winner on March 13.
