Putting cars to the test to find the best of the best

Every year, a jury comprising many of the top motoring journalists of the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) put all the finalists of the Wesbank-SAGMJ South African Car of the Year competition through their paces to crown the best car of that year.

This year, 26 jury members, including yours truly, put 10 finalists to the test at the Kyalami Racetrack in Gauteng and on surrounding public roads.

Prior to getting to the nitty-gritty of the test days, let me introduce to you the finalists in this year’s competition.

In alphabetical order they are: Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi Q5, BMW 5 Series, Kia Picanto, Land Rover Discovery, Peugeot 3008, Porsche Panamera, Suzuki Ignis, Toyota C-HR and Volvo S90.

The cars span a wide cross-section of segments, making it one of the most relevant yet.

The testing involved subjecting the vehicles to a few set exercises including testing braking performance, dynamic handling in dry and wet conditions, as well as how they fared on public roads. Each vehicle was more than worthy to be voted a finalist as each is a cut above average.