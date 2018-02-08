Alfa Romeo Stelvio is full of surprises

Not so long ago, environmentalists decreed them evil and their numbers looked set to dwindle. But then they fought back and they fought back hard. Now everyone has an SUV — even Lamborghini.

SUV sales are on the rise everywhere, even in European cities with narrow cobbled streets where you’d think everyone should be driving a Smart. But no, they are in SUVs with five kids, a dog and a rear seat entertainment system.

There are grey areas to the rise of the SUV — when is a small SUV actually a crossover and all that — but generally it has become one of the most competitive spaces in the market.

Which is why Alfa Romeo wants in. Like the SUV, the Italian marque is making a comeback. Its Giulia sedan has been widely acclaimed around the world in spite of some typical Alfa issues. And from the Giulia comes the Stelvio SUV, which sits on the same Giorgio platform that will spawn yet more Alfas and probably a couple of Maseratis too.