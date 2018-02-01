Rolls-Royce Phantom: In the presence of real greatness

When an invitation arrived to be one of the first people to view the new Rolls-Royce Phantom in SA, I jumped at the opportunity and headed to one of the swankiest boutique hotels in Johannesburg, the Saxon, where the South African reveal of what is the most luxurious car in the world, the new Phantom, was held.

The previous generation Phantom, which was launched back in 2003, has proved to be a timeless design as it still commands great respect, even by today’s standards.

Many luxury manufacturers have tried to have their own rendition of a super luxury car but, to be honest, most have fallen short. Now the next chapter in the Phantom’s luxury book has arrived and I have a distinct feeling that it will take over the baton from where the outgoing model left off.

The design is distinctly Rolls-Royce with that large and imposing grille, replete with the hewn-from-silver Spirit of Ecstasy mascot. There is a long bonnet housing the 6.75l, twin-turbo V12 and a coach that drips with the best materials.

A standout feature in the eighth generation Phantom is The Gallery, which is essentially a single pane of hermetically sealed glass that houses an art piece commissioned by the owner. This is the first time that the technology has been used in a vehicle and the owner can specify pretty much any form of artwork they desire.

Thanks to the aluminium construction of the new model, it is said to be lighter, stiffer and quieter. The engine is a smooth running powerplant and is barely perceptible, particularly in the cabin. The starlit roof lining can be specified with a constellation of stars.

Sitting in the back, which is where most owners are likely to spend their time, is nothing short of brilliant. There is a sense of occasion you will not find in any other car in this segment, from the electronically opening rear doors to the comfortable leather seats and the thick lambswool carpet. The feeling of being underdressed crossed my mind while I sat there, such is the luxury on offer.

Close all the doors and the cabin becomes a tranquil capsule, keeping any noise from filtering in.

While our editor was privileged to drive the vehicle at its global launch in Switzerland last year, simply being in the presence of a car this majestic and painstakingly put together is something to behold.

"Phantom is the epitome of effortless style, an historical nameplate that occupies its individual space in the luxury constellation," said Marek Letowt, GM of Rolls-Royce Motor SA, at the unveiling. "Every one of our customers — each a connoisseur of true luxury — asks for something even more individual and we are proud to present the Phantom as a modern yet timeless masterpiece, which allows you to make your motor car as unique as your fingerprint."

According to Letowt, SA has secured all its allocation for the year, a figure I couldn’t draw him to share. The first delivery will take place in January.

A Rolls-Royce Phantom is not as much a car as it is a work of art, a symbol of success. If you ask how much it costs, then you cannot afford it, because in the Rolls-Royce world a price sticker is considered crass.