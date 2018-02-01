Counting the cost of ignoring road safety

A new World Bank study has found that reducing road traffic deaths and injuries could result in substantial long-term income gains for low-and middle-income countries.

The study, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and named The High Toll of Traffic Injuries: Unacceptable and Preventable, introduces a new global methodology to calculate the economic effect of road safety and analyses the cases of China, India, the Philippines, Tanzania and Thailand.

While there is general recognition of road traffic injuries and fatalities, little is known about the link between road traffic injuries and economic growth. The new report quantifies how investments in road safety are an investment in human capital.

The study finds that countries that do not invest in road safety could miss out on between 7% and 22% in potential per capita GDP growth over a 24-year period. The reports says that this requires policy makers to prioritise proven investments in road safety. The cost of inaction is more than 1.25-million deaths a year globally diminished productivity and reduced growth prospects.

Road traffic fatalities disproportionately affect low and middle-income countries, where 90% of global road deaths occur, with SA contributing to that figure with between 14,000 and 16,000 deaths on our roads every year, costing the economy in excess of R143bn.

Rapid motorisation

Rising incomes in many developing countries have led to rapid motorisation, while road safety management and regulations have not kept pace.

Death rates from road traffic injuries are high in low and middle-income countries — in 2015 reaching 34 per 100,000 in the countries studied. According to a report by the World Health Organisation in 2015, SA’s figure stands at 25 road deaths per 100,000. By contrast, the average across the 35 countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in the same year was eight deaths per 100,000.

The greatest share of mortality and long-term disability from road crashes happen among the working-age population (between 15 and 64 years).