Volvo reducing the impact on environment

Volvo Trucks has announced it will start selling liquified natural gas (LNG) trucks in Europe from early 2018

Volvo Trucks is introducing Euro 6-compliant heavy duty trucks running on LNG, or biogas, in some international markets, although currently there are no immediate plans for them in SA.

The new trucks are said to have the same performance, driveability and fuel consumption as Volvo’s diesel-powered models. Furthermore, the new trucks’ CO² emissions are 20%–100% lower compared with diesel, depending on choice of fuel.

The Volvo FH LNG and FM LNG are available with 420hp or 460hp for heavy regional and long-haul operations.

"With our new trucks running on liquefied natural gas or biogas, we can offer an alternative with low climate impact that also meets high demands on performance, fuel efficiency and operating range.

"This is a combination that our customers in regional and long haulage require," says Lars Mårtensson, director environment and innovation at Volvo Trucks.