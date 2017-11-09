Megane comfortably hauling the load with appealing GT style

The GT’s fuel economy has improved considerably since our last report. Our Renault Megane GT’s fuel consumption figure has been steady, but dropping to levels that are more acceptable, at least for the application and vehicle type.

While we are yet to venture out of the urban environment, something that is definitely on the cards, our fuel consumption has improved quite considerably. In September we managed to drop into the lower 8s — 8.1l/100km to be more precise — without adapting our driving style.

We still spend a fair bit of time in afternoon traffic, but the stop-start function has helped greatly to realise an even better figure this month, which now hovers at 7.4l/100km.

According to Renault the GT can consume as low as 6.0l/100km, but that figure needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, although I would be fairly content with a figure around the 6.8l/100km mark.

At this rate, it might take quite a while to achieve this consumption so a road trip of sorts should suffice.

One bugbear that has crept up this past month is a slight brake squeak from the right wheel when coming to a stop.

This has not affected the braking performance of the vehicle in any way and it could simply be a case of the brake pad compound used, as close inspection of the pads themselves shows there is still a great deal of life left in them.

We will pay close attention to this to see if the noise subsides with some more mileage.

The rest of the package, however, seems to be well intact as we approach the 10,000km mark with no other issues to report on.

For now, though, the comfortable hatchback is continuing to impress with its easy-going disposition, while all the driver controls have become more intuitive to use over time.

Meanwhile, placing the baby seat in the vehicle is a cinch, thanks to the rear doors that open up at an almost 90° angle, thereby easing ingress.

Boot space has been put to good use of late as we needed to move a few items from my parents to our humble abode, which required reclining the rear seats. This also required the removal of the luggage cover board, which hangs by two strings on either side of the hatch door.

Again, this has highlighted the versatility that comes with the proportions of a vehicle such as the Megane’s.

While there is a station wagon version of the model offered in Europe, this sadly will not float in our country due to the market’s aversion to station wagons in favour of SUVs. Even so, that doesn’t necessarily detract from the fact that the Megane remains a stylish, well-equipped and comfortable offering, in spite of the influx of crossovers and compact SUVs.

For me the vehicle continues to blend versatility, style and a youthful exuberance that the other high-riding genre simply cannot emulate.

While the C-segment hatch market continues to shrink due to the advent of the crossover, it still manages to serve a unique niche in our market, where its relevance continues to flourish, even if on a smaller scale.