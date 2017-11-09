Jeep wrangling into the picture

We have been talking about the next generation Jeep Wrangler for ages, but finally Fiat Chrysler has released a couple of pictures ahead of its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show later in November.

The company hasn’t released many details though, saying only that it will feature "a modern design that stays true to the original, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, more open-air options, and is loaded with more safety features and advanced technology than ever before".

Purists will be happy to see that the design has not changed too dramatically, with most of the changes under the skin or in areas of technology like the new headlamps.

A spokesperson for Jeep SA confirmed that we will get both two and four-door versions with the petrol models arriving in the third quarter of 2018 and the diesel models in the fourth quarter. Still no confirmation of the rumoured double cab bakkie version.

Lambo of tomorrow