RUMOUR HAS IT...
Jeep wrangling into the picture
Jeep has finally unveiled pictures of the exterior of its next generation Wrangler
We have been talking about the next generation Jeep Wrangler for ages, but finally Fiat Chrysler has released a couple of pictures ahead of its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show later in November.
The company hasn’t released many details though, saying only that it will feature "a modern design that stays true to the original, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, more open-air options, and is loaded with more safety features and advanced technology than ever before".
Purists will be happy to see that the design has not changed too dramatically, with most of the changes under the skin or in areas of technology like the new headlamps.
A spokesperson for Jeep SA confirmed that we will get both two and four-door versions with the petrol models arriving in the third quarter of 2018 and the diesel models in the fourth quarter. Still no confirmation of the rumoured double cab bakkie version.
Lambo of tomorrow
Lamborghini has revealed the Terzo Millenio, a vision of a future raging bull that has been created by the Sant’Agata supercar maker in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Only a design concept for now, Lamborghini says that "the concept physically imagines design and technology theories of tomorrow, while sustaining the visual intrigue, breathtaking performance and, most importantly, the visceral emotion found in every dimension of a Lamborghini".
Beneath the design though, is the partnership’s vision of a fully-electric supercar combined with the ultimate in lightweight materials.
Satsuma on test
Photographers have caught an undisguised version of the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Painted entirely in orange, by which we mean everything including the grille and wheels, the model is clearly the company’s crash test vehicle.
What we do know is that the new A will get a longer front overhang, possibly hinting at some form of electrification packaging, as well as a larger and more rounded rear, presumably to increase the boot space.
The new A will sit on the company’s new MFA platform that should allow the seats to be placed lower creating more headroom and general space in the cabin. Engines are likely to stay the same with the addition of a 2.0l turbodiesel, while the company is rumoured to be testing an A40 to slot in below the A45 AMG and take on the Volkswagen Golf R.
Real ponies for Levante
It was disappointing when Maserati released the Levante SUV with only a diesel engine in SA. The company will rectify that next week with the arrival of the petrol derivative, but it will still only be a V6, lacking that famous Maser soundtrack and grunt.
The company is rumoured to be rectifying that too with a GTS version likely to be revealed in the first half of 2018 and which will sport a V8 beneath the bonnet.
That V8 will be an upgraded version of the one in the Quattroporte GTS and will develop around 430kW, enough to take on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, although the Porsche is likely to be quicker off the line. But before you place your order, our sources tell us that the GTS might be delayed slightly to benefit from the facelift across the Levante range that is due in the second half of 2018.
Fear not, scooby fans
Rumours have been circulating over the past week that Subaru is going to drop its famous Impreza-based STi.
The model with the big rear wing was made famous in world rallying and by its rapid rise to cult status as a supercar beater with phenomenal performance, incredible grip and a really big rear wing — did we mention that already? But fear not fans, many people got the wrong end of the stick.
While Subaru might have ditched its rallying and sports car image in favour of executive sedans and crossovers, the company has no plans to drop the STi. In fact we saw a prototype version of the new one at the Goodwood Festival in the UK earlier in 2017. And the company has a BRZ STi on sale in Japan.
The rumour was created by an announcement that IM Group, importers of Subaru in the UK, is dropping the STi model from its local line-up there. Sorry for you Brits, we in SA look set to enjoy STi models for some time to come.
