Fuso’s electric truck could soon do duty in city deliveries

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), part of Daimler Trucks, has strengthened its commitment towards alternative drivetrains. At the Tokyo Motor Show, Fuso announced it would electrify its complete range of trucks and buses in upcoming years. It also unveiled E-Fuso as the first manufacturer to launch a product brand exclusively dedicated to electric mobility of trucks and buses.

As further proof of the company’s strategic move, it celebrated the world-premiere of its all-electric heavy-duty truck concept with a claimed range of up to 350km. The E-Fuso Vision One marks the top end of the electrification path of the company’s portfolio.

This initiative will be backed by access to Daimler know-how in the fields of battery and charging technology.

Marc Llistosella, president and CEO of MFTBC and head of Daimler Trucks Asia, said: "Our E-Fuso Vision One is an outlook on a feasible all-electric heavy-duty truck. It underlines our commitment to electrify our complete product range."

The E-Fuso Vision One, an all-electric heavy-duty truck concept, has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of about 23tonnes and carries a payload of around 11 tonnes, only two tonnes less than its diesel counterpart. While the electrification of long-haul trucks is still a long way off, Fuso says a potential application for the Vision One heavy-duty truck is regional intracity distribution. Given that growing customer interest in international markets, infrastructure development and regulatory efforts are likely to spur the electrification of road transport, Fuso says that a possible market entry for the series version of the concept could be feasible within four years in markets such as Japan or Europe.

Fuso also showcased its eCanter in Tokyo, the first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck.

The model has a GVW of 7.5tonnes and a claimed range of 100km-120km on a single charge. Fuso claims that the model not only helps to lower greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution in urban areas, but that it can also provide savings in running costs.