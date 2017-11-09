Championship winners lay claim to silverware

It was the World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Shanghai at the weekend with one more round to go.

The drivers’ championship has been long concluded by Porsche’s 919 hybrid car with the team of Timo Bernhard, Brandon Hartley and Earl Bamber, but the event saw Porsche take the manufacturer’s title. The race, however, was won by the Toyota Gazoo Racing team entry of Anthony Davidson, Kuzuki Nakajima and Sebatian Buemi.

In the LMP2 class, Bruno Senna, Julien Cana and Nicolas Prost (Oreca 07) were the team to beat. Second were Nicolas Laperre, Andre Negrao and Gustavo Menezes (Alpine A470), while Nelson Piquet Jr, David Heinemeier and Mathias Beche (Oreca 07) finished third.

In the production car LMGTE Pro category, the Ford GT of Harry Tincknell and Andy Priaulx finished top of its class.

In Formula One news, William Martini Racing has announced the retirement of Felipe Massa, from the sport, having initially retired at the end of 2016 only for the team to ask him to stay for another season.

"After announcing my retirement from Formula One last year, I agreed to return this season to help Williams. I have now enjoyed four great years with the team, but my career in Formula One will finally come to an end this season," said Massa.

The Kyalami racetrack was abuzz with activity as throngs of spectators came to watch the racing action, courtesy of the Extreme Festival.

The opening Global Touring Cars race went to Johan Fourie (EPS Couriers BMW), who finished ahead of Mathew Hodges (VW Motorsport Jetta) and Michael Stephen (Engen Xtreme Audi). Race two went Stephen’s way, followed by Hodges and Daniel Rowe (VW Motorsport Jetta). Keagan Masters (VW Motorsport Golf GTI) took the first GTC2 heat to clinch the class championship. He was followed by Christopher Shorter (Champion Mini JCW) and Bradley Liebenberg (Ferodo Mini JCW). The second race went to Trevor Bland (BM Golf GTI), followed by Liebenberg and Shorter.

The G&H Transport Extreme Supercar race was won by Charl Arangies (Stradale Aston Martin Vantage GT3), ahead of Toby Venter (Porsche 911 GT2R) and Marcel Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 458). Arangies set a new overall Kyalami lap record of 1min 44.68sec in the Aston which was making its debut in SA. Arangies led race two from start to finish ahead of Venter, Angel and Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing BMW).

The first Engen Volkswagen Cup victory went to veteran Juan Gerber (Glasfit Polo), ahead of Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Polo) and Clinton Bezuidenhout (Glyco Polo).

Race two was won by Darren Oates (Glasfit Polo), followed by Gerber and Kruger.

The opening Investchem Formula 1600 event was won by Stuart White (Fantastic Duratec), ahead of Wesley Vosloo (Henkel Duratec) and Cameron O’Connor (Mygale). White won the second race from O’Connor and already-crowned 2017 champion, Julian van der Watt (Investchem Mygale).

Jaco Schriks (Cubed Coatings Rhema) won both the Hankook Formula Vee races ahead of Siyabonga Mankonkwana (Cervinia Rhema), with Peter Hills (Lube Fusion Rhema) and Luchen Ranchander (TRA Forza) taking turns in the respective third places.

Devon Piazza Musso (Reef Supplies Polo) won the first Amada VW Challenge race from Waldie Meintjies (Lee Thompson Polo) and Wayne Crous (Delway Polo). Iain Pepper (Husqvarna Polo) won race two ahead of Meintjies and Piazza Musso.

The final round of the 2017 Extreme Festival series will take place at the Zwartkops Raceway on November 25.