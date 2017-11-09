BMW including a bit of Luk in new brand design

Car designers, for the most part are flamboyant in their dress sense, usually decked in tailored suits at most occasions, particularly when interacting with members of the motoring media.

A great deal of them are mostly middle aged, at least the one’s I have interacted with, so it was rather refreshing to see the contrast when I sat down with Calvin Luk, one of BMW’s vehicle exterior designers.

Meeting the 30-year-old Australian born, Hong Kong descendant, he looks rather nondescript in his denim jeans and BMW windbreaker jacket and you would be hard-pressed to spot that he is the man responsible for the exterior design of the latest BMW X3.

As we settle at the table I ask Luk to briefly take me through his design journey that led him to the Bavarian car maker’s design studios.

He tells me his car design knack was inspired by his parent’s E36 3 Series of the 90s and after high school he studied at the University of Technology in Sydney before enrolling at the Art Centre College of Design in Pasadena, California where he majored in Transportation Design. Then in 2008, he started work at the German company’s headquarters as an intern designer and learnt a great deal about exterior design, which lead to his first full exterior design project, the current X1.

However, Luk was quick to mention that the X3 was arguably one of his most enthusiastic projects yet as he wanted to bring an element of sportiness to the model.

"I had this cool idea of using light and fewer surface lines to give the X3 a more dynamic and muscular look. For instance, if you look at the front and rear fenders with their flared design and the wheel arches with their slightly squared design, it gives it a forward leaning charge."

Longer wheelbase

He says that he has moved the cab rearwards, which accentuates the long bonnet of the vehicle and this was made possible by stretching the wheelbase by 55mm compared with its predecessor.

"We also decreased the glass house, making it narrower, while the rear viewed head-on gives the impression of a squatter vehicle relative to the ground," he says.

He says that there have been numerous design sketches of the new X3 going back and forth between the design team and members of the board as each and every sketch is scrutinised and only the best chosen.

"The sketching phase is the most creative bit of the design stage and here you can truly use a great deal of flair, but once the best sketch has been chosen, which in itself can take up to 18 months alone, design and functionality need to co-exist. This means every edge of the vehicle can be redone a couple of times in order to achieve the best drag co-efficient."