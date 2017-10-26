Volante magnificently engineered for more than just the cruisers

Aston Martin entered a new era with its DB11. It stayed true to some elements of its traditional design but broke away in others.

It also marked the start of the iconic British car maker’s partnership with Mercedes-AMG, which paid dividends with components that had historically not been great such as the infotainment system.

Not surprisingly, the company has followed up the coupe with the convertible version, or Volante in Aston speak.

It is possibly even better looking than the coupe, with beautiful design that blends the latest design with some classic elements. For the boulevard cruisers this will be enough, but it also needs to be a driver’s car and the company says it has put a great deal of effort into ensuring it will satisfy the enthusiast.

"The challenge of creating a convertible car is retaining structural and dynamic integrity," says Max Szwai, Aston Martin chief technical officer.