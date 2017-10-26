Porsche has new models lined up

Porsche has finally announced that it will produce GTS versions of its 718 Boxster and Cayman. Both models get a power hike over the S derivatives of 11kW to 269kW with torque remaining at 430Nm.

Design changes include the traditional GTS logos as well as black tinting and treatment with unique black satin 20-inch wheels. The interiors get standard sports seats and the models also benefit from the Sport Chrono Package as a standard feature.

Expect the GTS versions in SA in January priced from R1,122,000.

But these are not the only new models that are on their way. Porsche has also announced the return of the Carrera T name for its 911, with the T standing for Touring. Aimed at purists, it drops 20kg over the regular Carrera through the use of more-lightweight materials and includes a manual gearbox as standard. It is expected in SA in February 2018.

Bringing sporty back