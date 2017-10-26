LAUNCH NEWS
Kyalami event attracts hordes of petrolheads
BMW SA has staged its first ever M Festival on African soil and also launched the new M4 CS, writes Lerato Matebese
BMW SA launched its limited edition M4 CS (Competition Sport) as part of its inaugural M Festival on African soil held at the Kyalami racetrack last weekend.
The latest member to the M family, which fits between the M4 Competition Pack and the hardcore, track-orientated DTM and GTS variants, will come in limited numbers. Globally, 3,000 units will be built and of these only 60 will be coming to SA over the next two years.
So, then, what is the DNA make up of the CS that befits its hierarchical model status?
Well, for starters, it weighs 30kg less than the Competition Pack variant. It also receives a slight bump in power to 338kW (7kW up on the Competition Pack) and 600Nm (50Nm more). Power is sent to the rear wheels through an updated electronic M differential, which transfers it to the tarmac through 285/30/20 semi slick, Michelin Pilot Sport 2 Cup tyres. These are similar to those on the DTM and GTS models and, for me, are really what make the CS what it is.
Performance figures are quoted at 3.9 seconds from 0-100km/h and a top speed of 280km/h as the model comes standard with the Driver’s Package option.
Cosmetically, the model has a similar front valance splitter to that fitted to the DTM, but is not adjustable in this instance. It has a similar carbon fibre bonnet and, at the rear OLED (organic light emitting diodes) tail lights the same as those on the DTM and GTS, while a similar diffuser replete with the signature quad M exhausts rounds off some differences.
Metallic paint
The model will also be offered in an exclusive, metallic lick of paint called San Marino Blue.
Cabin appointments are quite similar to that of the regular M4 save for the Alcantara trim on the seats and dash, the latter also boasting a CS motif.
According to BMW SA, the CS’s very existence stems from customers looking for an M4 that is slightly more focused than the Competition Pack, but more useable and less compromised than the DTM and GTS variants. So does the car measure up and fulfil this role?
To ascertain this, we were let loose on the 4.5km track. Feeding into the main track from the pits the model felt quick off the mark but did not feel any quicker than the M4 Competition Pack I had driven prior to that. But it was through the Crowthorne hairpin bend where things started to make sense.
You see, as mentioned, the model is fitted as standard with semi-slick tyres, which offer tenacious grip once up to temperature. You can feel the front of the vehicle being much keener to turn in as you can carry slightly more speed into the corner. However, I did find the vehicle quite twitchy through the fast sweeps, so much so that the DSC (dynamic stability control) light kept flickering, particularly down the Mineshaft where you are easily doing 150km/h through that sweep. It was rather disconcerting actually, as the vehicle never quite felt as buttoned down to the tarmac as I expected.
What is even more bizarre is that you can order the model, as a no-cost option, with regular Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.
This begged the question — is the CS worth the R1,838,500 asking price? Quite frankly, I don’t think it is significantly more focused than the M4 Competition Package to warrant the R400,000 premium over that model.
Exclusivity is all that the 60 units coming to SA over the next two years will offer the owners. Personally, I would buy the M3 Competition Package, but if you prefer having two less doors, then go for the M4 version. The M4 CS, I’m afraid, does not offer a significant performance jump to warrant its asking price.
That aside, though, the M Festival saw about 20,000 patrons attending the event over the weekend, which speaks volumes of the relevance and brand equity that the Bavarian marque still commands. There was something for everyone to enjoy, making it a family-oriented event, while a pop-up showroom, which offered discounts on the list price, saw more than 30 cars sold over the weekend.
Then there was the BMW Concours hosted by the BMW Car Club, where a number of classic Beemers were put under judicious scrutiny by the judges to find the cleanest and most well-kept BMW. A 1972 3.0 CSL took the overall laurels, while other models, including a Schnitzer Z3 M Coupe, an E30 325i coupe and a 325iS also bagged awards.
Seeing the scores of faces buying merchandise, poring over cars and voting with their wallets was an indication that the BMW brand still commands a strong legion of fans in SA.
