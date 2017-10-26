Kyalami event attracts hordes of petrolheads

BMW SA launched its limited edition M4 CS (Competition Sport) as part of its inaugural M Festival on African soil held at the Kyalami racetrack last weekend.

The latest member to the M family, which fits between the M4 Competition Pack and the hardcore, track-orientated DTM and GTS variants, will come in limited numbers. Globally, 3,000 units will be built and of these only 60 will be coming to SA over the next two years.

So, then, what is the DNA make up of the CS that befits its hierarchical model status?

Well, for starters, it weighs 30kg less than the Competition Pack variant. It also receives a slight bump in power to 338kW (7kW up on the Competition Pack) and 600Nm (50Nm more). Power is sent to the rear wheels through an updated electronic M differential, which transfers it to the tarmac through 285/30/20 semi slick, Michelin Pilot Sport 2 Cup tyres. These are similar to those on the DTM and GTS models and, for me, are really what make the CS what it is.

Performance figures are quoted at 3.9 seconds from 0-100km/h and a top speed of 280km/h as the model comes standard with the Driver’s Package option.

Cosmetically, the model has a similar front valance splitter to that fitted to the DTM, but is not adjustable in this instance. It has a similar carbon fibre bonnet and, at the rear OLED (organic light emitting diodes) tail lights the same as those on the DTM and GTS, while a similar diffuser replete with the signature quad M exhausts rounds off some differences.

Metallic paint

The model will also be offered in an exclusive, metallic lick of paint called San Marino Blue.

Cabin appointments are quite similar to that of the regular M4 save for the Alcantara trim on the seats and dash, the latter also boasting a CS motif.