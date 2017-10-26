ADVERTORIAL: Freedom from unexpected costs

Motorists are usually overcome with a sense of anxiety when the time comes to take their car in for scheduled maintenance.

We have all heard stories relating to quality of workmanship, messy workshops and surprising invoices with the potential to induce a heart attack. Thankfully, some manufacturers offer after-sales experiences so pleasant, customers actually look forward to interactions with their chosen dealership.

Over the past two months Audi has cast a spotlight on the benefits of its comprehensive Audi Freeway Plan, in a series of features in this publication.

This week, the series culminates in a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when you bring your Audi vehicle into the service centre of an Audi Terminal for a maintenance stop. Our case study is the owner of a 2014 Audi A4 2.0 TDI Multitronic with 37,000km, whose vehicle required its annual service. When the customer drove into the vehicle service reception of the chosen dealership, the registration and vehicle identification number (VIN) were verified. The mileage was checked, a job card was created and a technician was allocated to the vehicle.

The technician becomes the custodian of the car for the duration of its stay. First, the technician documents any damage the vehicle may already have. Protective plastic is applied to the steering wheel and seats. The technician accompanies the client for a walk-around, listening to their concerns, queries and matters that need to be addressed. Then, the technician sits down with the customer, verifies all the relevant details and summons the shuttle service to offer transportation.

But this does not signal the end of communication between both parties: the technician will be calling the client throughout most stages of the servicing process. The technicians employed at Audi Centres around SA are trained to the highest standards and up-to-the-minute equipment is used in these state-of-the-art workshop facilities.

As this particular Audi had a lower than usual mileage, minor maintenance was required. First began the customary checks: wiper blades, brakes, lights, suspension, exhaust system and undercarriage. Every specific derivative has a unique maintenance table. In this instance the technician contacted the customer to inform him that the following tasks would be completed: replacement of windscreen wipers, oil change, oil filter replacement, brake fluid replacement, adjustment of wiper washer jets and tyre pressure refills.

Once these tasks were completed to specification, the service interval indicator light was reset, and all the details on the central system at the Audi Centre were updated. Benefiting from the Audi Freeway Plan, no contribution was required from the customer making the ownership experience that much more satisfying.

