Sweetener makes trade-in a cinch at Renault SA

Renault SA has announced that Christmas has come early for vehicle lovers who appreciate Formula 1 lineage, French design flair, innovative engineering and brand quality.

The company says that thanks to its HoliYay campaign, there has never been a better time for motoring enthusiasts to buy a new Renault Kadjar Blaze or Megane GT-Line.

The passion, joy and enthusiasm apparent in the brand’s original maxim, "cars for living", is mirrored in the 117-year relationship between the motor manufacturer and its customers.

Likewise, 64 years after first appearing on South African roads, Renault’s updated Passion for Life slogan expresses itself through the HoliYay campaign that offers lovers of purebred cars, style and smart technology a R40,000 trade-in-assistance or accessories deal, limited to the first 200 customers.

Transmission options

The company’s two new Megane GT-Line variants are powered by Renault’s Energy TCe130 97kW, 1.2l engine. There are two transmission options: seven-speed dual-clutch (EDC) auto gearbox or six-speed manual gearbox.

Renault is one of the most advanced manufacturers globally regarding engine downsizing without compromising on performance. As an engine expert and pioneer of turbocharging and downsizing in Formula 1, it is a leading advocate for smaller-capacity powerplants.

The frugal and environmentally friendly Euro6 engines under the bonnets of the Megane range are claimed to blend absolute driving pleasure, powerful performance and optimum fuel efficiency. The car maker’s F1 technology transference to this engine is particularly evident regarding turbo technology, engine dynamics, friction reduction, cooling and thermal management.

Performance

This 1.2l turbocharged petrol unit offers the same performance and efficiency as a naturally aspirated 2.0l engine.

Its direct-injection technology and integrated turbo manifold translate to flexibility, responsiveness and improved combustion that boosts fuel consumption.

Safety is high on Renault’s agenda and the latest-generation Mégane has been awarded the five-star Euro NCAP rating.

Bigger, bolder and boasting a classy road posture, the Megane’s sporty exterior styling is the most sensual yet.

Perfectly proportioned and well balanced, its volume seems to be drawn from a single line with generous and contoured shoulders designed to convey a perception of quality and strength.

The interior is modern, sporty and inviting and has been designed to draw in the driver and passengers with its invitation to settle comfortably into the contoured seats in the back and front.

The driver is immersed in a hi-tech cockpit displaying perfectly integrated technology with all controls within easy reach.

The R-Link 2 multimedia interface is the latest-generation control centre that manages the vehicle’s various connectivity functions: multimedia, new-generation TomTom navigation, telephone, radio, Multi-Sense, 4Control and driving aids. For added safety and peace of mind on the road, intuitive and intelligent driving aids are easily configured using the interface.

The Renault Megane lineup comes standard with a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Also standard is a five-year/90,000km service plan.

Servicing takes place at 15,000km intervals (10 000km on Megane GT).

Since launching in April 2016, the Renault Kadjar crossover has received rave reviews.

Versatile in the extreme, the Kadjar combines the best of three worlds — SUV, hatch and sportswagon.

For extra versatility and convenience, Renault has expanded on its Dynamique 4x2 model range to include Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) auto transmissions as well as 1.5 dCi turbodiesel engine options.

Thanks to renowned F1 techno-transfer to production cars, Renault’s downsized 1.5 dCi Turbo power plant is claimed by the brand to outperform several rival models with higher capacity engines in SA’s highly contested crossover segment.

Fuel consumption

Perfectly in sync, the EDC/1.5 dCi turbo engine combo is said to deliver exceptional comfort and performance. Fuel and eco-friendly, both fuel consumption (claimed 4.6l/100km in combined cycle NEDC) and CO² emissions (120g/km) are low.

A second-generation direct common-rail and multi-injection fuel system, it ensures that only the minimum amount of fuel is injected into the cylinders for optimised fuel consumption.

Many familiar with the convenience and refinement of Renault’s EDC gearbox appreciate the system’s delivery of the driving comfort of an automatic in tandem with the responsiveness and versatility of a manual gearbox.

Acoustic comfort

The result is a fuel-efficient drive (reductions of up to 17% in fuel consumption and up to 30gkm in CO² with seamless, smooth gear changes.

Substantial engine noise reductions have also improved acoustic comfort.

The Renault Kadjar lineup comes standard with a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty and a six-year anticorrosion warranty. The range also comes standard with a five-year/90,000km service plan. Servicing takes place at 15,000km intervals.