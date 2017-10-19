Refinement is Audi Q5’s trump card

Audi’s mid-sized SUV, the Q5, made waves for the Ingolstadt brand when it first launched here in 2008 and set out to tackle the BMW X3, which at the time was the only premium offering locally.

Mercedes-Benz had the rather hideous GLK, which was only built in left-hand drive and thus was never offered in SA. Fast forward to 2017, however, and all three manufacturers have their latest advocates available on the local market with BMW making the latest X3, which you can read about in this issue, available next month.

The latest Q5 resolutely takes over the baton from the previous model and looks a bit more like an evolution, an extensive facelift even, but below the skin there have been some major changes. The new model, for starters, uses a similar MLB platform as its predecessor, although in the latest incarnation it is dubbed MLB Evo, which in essence it shares with other big Audi models, including the Q7.

From a design perspective, the Q5 looks every bit like its bigger brethren, including a similar front visage, while the rear could be considered an updated version of the previous model. Audi played safe with the new model, trying not to stray from the silhouette of the original.

Hop inside, though, and it becomes quite apparent where most changes have been made. Appointments, typical of the brand, bristle with a premium polish that makes the cabin a calming sanctuary. In fact the entire architecture is similar to the highly lauded A5 we drove a few months ago, thanks to the optional Audi Cockpit digital instrument cluster, which elevates the overall ambiance.