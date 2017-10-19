Gazoo drivers grab one-two win in Fuji

Toyota Gazoo Racing earned a one-two finish at its home race following an eventful and rain-affected 6Hours of Fuji, the seventh round of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Sébastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima won their third race of the season, which marked Toyota’s fifth victory in six events at the Fuji Speedway. The team of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López clinched second place on a day when their TS050 Hybrid showed its strong performance in wet conditions, thereby giving Toyota a one-two finish.

Persistent rain throughout the morning meant the race began behind the safety car, which lasted all of 12 minutes before the green flag was waved to start the race.

Unfortunately for the Porsche 919 Hybrid of Neel Jani, Andre Lottere and Nick Tandy, third place was what they could best muster under the inclement conditions. The car’s tyres struggled with grip due to the stoppages, thus optimal operating temperature was never quite achieved. In the LMP2 class, the team of Julien Canal, Nicolas Prost and Bruno Senna (Oreca 07) finished first ahead Nicolas Lapierre, Gustavo Menezes and Andre Negrao (AlpineA470) in second.

Third place went to the team of Ho-in Tung, Oliver Jarvis and Thomas Laurent (Oreca 07).

The LMGTEPro class was won by the Ferrari 488 GTE of James Calado and Alessandro Pier. They were followed in second by Richard Lietz and Frederic Makowiecki (Porsche 911 RSR).

Third podium place went to Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre (Porsche 911 RSR).

In the LMGTEAm category, the Ferrari 488 GT of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellaci and Miguel Molina took class victory.

They were followed in second by the team of Weng Sun Mok, Keita Sawa and Matt Griffin (Ferrari 488 GTE).

Third podium place went to the Porsche 911 RSR of Christian Reid, Matteo Cairoli and Marvin Dienst.

The next race will be the 6Hours of Shanghai on November 3 before the finale in Bahrain on November 16.

The 2017 DTM Championship concluded in Hockenheim Germany last weekend.

The race itself was won by Jamie Green (Hoffman Group Audi RS5 DTM) followed in second by Mike Rockenfeller (Schaeffler Audi RS5 DTM) and Timo Glock (BMW M4) in third podium spot.

Audi Sport team secured the top four championship spots with Mattias Ekstrom in first spot and 172 points, followed by Jamie Green in second with 163 points, Rene Rast in third with 159 points and Mike Rockenfeller in fourth with 152 points.

The Volvo Ocean Race also took place in Alicante, Spain, at the weekend.

Team Mapfre were a popular winner in the first point-scoring In-Port Race when they clinched seven points.

They were followed by the Dongfeng Race Team in second with six points and the Vesta 11th Hour Racing team in third with five points.

Mapfre team leader Xabi Fernandez and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet in order to sail up what turned out to be the favoured right-hand side of the course, coming from behind to earn a narrow lead at the first gate.

"It was pretty clear from Joan [Vila] and Rob [Greenhalgh] that we wanted to hit the right side of the course in the first upwind looking for more breeze," Fernandez said. "Our intention was to start on port but Pablo [Arrarte] saw the gap himself when Brunel did a poor tack and they couldn’t accelerate so we want for the cross and we had plenty of room and once we hit the right everything went well."

Mapfre then managed to stretch out to a lead of nearly one minute at the bottom gate, giving them a lead they would enjoy the rest of the way.

"The truth is it hasn’t been an easy race but we took a bit of a risk at the start.

"We saw the gap in front of Brunel and we went for it. Everything went really well," said Fernandez.